Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $242,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

