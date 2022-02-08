Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 781,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,047,000. GoodRx makes up about 3.5% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $413,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

