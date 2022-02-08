Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Crane by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after purchasing an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 1,521.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of CR opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $81.58 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.