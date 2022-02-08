Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $446.12

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.12 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($5.52). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.52), with a volume of 516,636 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.24).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.