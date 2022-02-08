Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,327 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 49,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 116.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 26,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $298.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

