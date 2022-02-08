Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,894,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $290.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

