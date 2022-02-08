PG&E (PCG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

