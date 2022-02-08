Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PHGUF stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

