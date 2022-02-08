Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 815 ($11.02) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 790 ($10.68).

PHNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.75) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.16) to GBX 804 ($10.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 780.75 ($10.56).

PHNX opened at GBX 665.60 ($9.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 657.26.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($27,365.79).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

