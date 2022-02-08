Phore Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,441.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.46 or 0.00484741 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,057,454 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

