PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.22

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.22 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 23.75 ($0.32). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 9,176 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

