PIMCO Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years.

PMF opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

