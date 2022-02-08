PIMCO Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years.
PMF opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
