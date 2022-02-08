Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells $583,395.52 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

