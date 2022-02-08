Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.19.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Pinterest by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 247,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $1,707,000.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

