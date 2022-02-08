Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

