Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Shares of MAA opened at $210.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

