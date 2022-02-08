Piper Sandler Comments on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

MPC stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

