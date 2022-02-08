Piper Sandler Comments on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.36. The firm has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 16,649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

