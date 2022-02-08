Piper Sandler Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $53.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Snap from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.