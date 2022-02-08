Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Shares Down 0.6%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 5,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPIRY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

