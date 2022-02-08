Pixelworks (PXLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

PXLW stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXLW. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.