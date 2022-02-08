Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Shares Down 0.9%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €6.97 ($8.01) and last traded at €6.99 ($8.03). Approximately 10,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.05 ($8.10).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.21.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

