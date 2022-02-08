Playkey (PKT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,408.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $254,445.77 and approximately $111,408.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00106511 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

