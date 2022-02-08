Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.58 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.76 ($0.10). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 7.88 ($0.11), with a volume of 306,083 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The firm has a market cap of £8.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

