Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
PSTI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 106,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.
