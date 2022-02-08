Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

PSTI stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

