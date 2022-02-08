Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 42,844 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $36,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 76.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 194.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 44.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $254.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

