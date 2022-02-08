Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 692,980 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1,939.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $57,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 21.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LivaNova by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 96,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LivaNova by 42.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,428 shares of company stock worth $453,012. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

