Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Colfax were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CFX opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.