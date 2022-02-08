Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,043 shares of company stock worth $8,232,508 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $280.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

