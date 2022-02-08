Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,832 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $46,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 407,235 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.