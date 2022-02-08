Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 10,505 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,956 shares of company stock valued at $276,013,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.30. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.