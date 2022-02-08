Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 559,504 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,402,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,504 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.07% of Summit Therapeutics worth $32,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.