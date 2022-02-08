PolkaCover Tops 24-Hour Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.48 or 0.07078364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.60 or 1.00281430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006372 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

