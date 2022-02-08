PolyPid (PYPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.43.

PYPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PolyPid by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PolyPid by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

