Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.00. Power REIT shares last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 34,114 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

