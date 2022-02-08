Powerledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $267.66 million and $76.00 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00106026 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 464,886,097 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars.

