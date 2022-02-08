Precept Management LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Precept Management LLC cut its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 70.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in inTEST by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in inTEST by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in inTEST by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

