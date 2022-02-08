Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $146.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

PRBZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $82.30 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

