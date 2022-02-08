Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $20.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 723,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

