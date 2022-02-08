Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.
Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $77.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.