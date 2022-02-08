Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $77.68.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.