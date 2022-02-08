Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 311,866 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,265,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311,866 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 10.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $75,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 400,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,249,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.