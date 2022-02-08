Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,200 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,714,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.93. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.