Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 13,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,562,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,671,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $487.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,704. The firm has a market cap of $459.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.