Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 347,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,103 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.