Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.39. 447,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,152,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

