Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after buying an additional 2,325,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 1,806,978 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $20,988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 49,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875,817. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

