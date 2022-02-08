Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,337 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 1.88% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10,109.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 600.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

SIVR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.