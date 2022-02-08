Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,337 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises about 2.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 1.88% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 77,620 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10,109.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. 14,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,811. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

