Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 30,775 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 494,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587,572. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

